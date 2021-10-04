CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by Versant Venture Management LLC

Versant Venture Management LLC trimmed its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 67.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046,402 shares during the quarter. CRISPR Therapeutics comprises approximately 27.3% of Versant Venture Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Versant Venture Management LLC owned 0.67% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $82,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $187,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,656,159.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $3,463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,941.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,914,830. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP traded down $7.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.60. The stock had a trading volume of 43,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,682. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.46. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $79.31 and a twelve month high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $5.92. The business had revenue of $900.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.05 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.