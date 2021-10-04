Critical Contrast: Vistra (NYSE:VST) vs. American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) and Vistra (NYSE:VST) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get American Electric Power alerts:

73.6% of American Electric Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Vistra shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of American Electric Power shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Vistra shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares American Electric Power and Vistra’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Electric Power $14.94 billion 2.79 $2.20 billion $4.44 18.75 Vistra $11.44 billion 0.71 $636.00 million $1.48 11.45

American Electric Power has higher revenue and earnings than Vistra. Vistra is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Electric Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

American Electric Power pays an annual dividend of $2.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Vistra pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. American Electric Power pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vistra pays out 40.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Vistra has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

American Electric Power has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vistra has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for American Electric Power and Vistra, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Electric Power 1 1 8 0 2.70 Vistra 0 0 7 0 3.00

American Electric Power presently has a consensus price target of $94.99, suggesting a potential upside of 14.48%. Vistra has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 38.72%. Given Vistra’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vistra is more favorable than American Electric Power.

Profitability

This table compares American Electric Power and Vistra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Electric Power 14.78% 11.02% 2.84% Vistra -13.44% -20.81% -5.81%

Summary

American Electric Power beats Vistra on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co., Inc. engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries. The Transmission & Distribution Utilities segment engages in the business of transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries. The AEP Transmission Holdco segment engages in the development, construction and operation of transmission facilities through investments in its wholly-owned transmission subsidiaries and joint ventures. The Generation & Marketing segment engages in non-regulated generation and marketing, risk management and retail activities. The company was founded on December 20, 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The Texas and East segments engages in electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production and fuel logistics management. The West segment represents Vistra’s electricity generation operations in CAISO. The Sunset segment consists of generation plants with announced retirement plans. The Asset Closure segment is engaged in the decommissioning and reclamation of retired plants and mines. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.