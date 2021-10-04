Critical Review: Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) vs. SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF)

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) and SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Urban Edge Properties has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOHO China has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Urban Edge Properties and SOHO China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urban Edge Properties 12.93% 4.54% 1.54% SOHO China N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Urban Edge Properties and SOHO China’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urban Edge Properties $330.10 million 6.84 $93.59 million $0.88 21.91 SOHO China N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Urban Edge Properties has higher revenue and earnings than SOHO China.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Urban Edge Properties and SOHO China, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urban Edge Properties 1 1 2 0 2.25 SOHO China 0 0 0 0 N/A

Urban Edge Properties currently has a consensus target price of $19.69, suggesting a potential upside of 2.06%. Given Urban Edge Properties’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Urban Edge Properties is more favorable than SOHO China.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.4% of Urban Edge Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Urban Edge Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Urban Edge Properties beats SOHO China on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

SOHO China Company Profile

SOHO China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, and property leasing and management activities in People's Republic of China. It also operates serviced hotels. SOHO China Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

