Crown (CRW) Trading Up 13.9% This Week

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Crown coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0576 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges. Crown has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $809.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Crown has traded up 13.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,141,914 coins. The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

