Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the August 31st total of 27,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRU. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crucible Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,219,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Crucible Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Crucible Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRU stock remained flat at $$9.78 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 467 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,136. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77. Crucible Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $11.10.

Crucible Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

