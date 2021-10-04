Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Gap Down to $65.36

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $65.36, but opened at $62.18. Cryoport shares last traded at $62.20, with a volume of 513 shares.

CYRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Cryoport in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cryoport has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Get Cryoport alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a current ratio of 10.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.51.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.23 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cryoport news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $38,561.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,201 shares in the company, valued at $349,403.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $701,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 420,574 shares of company stock valued at $25,141,761. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 1,907.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 823 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Cryoport during the first quarter worth about $56,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cryoport by 199.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Cryoport by 22.4% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,952 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX)

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.