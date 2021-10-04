Cryptaur Hits Market Cap of $3.10 Million (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. Cryptaur has a market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $1,710.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptaur coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 80.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,192.18 or 0.08500708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00053889 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.63 or 0.00275030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00113753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

About Cryptaur

Cryptaur (CPT) is a coin. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 coins and its circulating supply is 13,485,673,471 coins. Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Cryptaur Coin Trading

