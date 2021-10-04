CryptoTask (CTASK) Achieves Market Cap of $1.00 Million

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 4th. CryptoTask has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $53,123.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoTask coin can now be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CryptoTask has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoTask Profile

CryptoTask launched on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,568,101 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

