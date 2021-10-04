CryptoTycoon (CTT) Price Tops $17.42 on Top Exchanges

CryptoTycoon (CURRENCY:CTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 4th. In the last week, CryptoTycoon has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. CryptoTycoon has a total market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $103,656.00 worth of CryptoTycoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoTycoon coin can now be purchased for $17.42 or 0.00035379 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,252.95 or 0.08635043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00053979 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.27 or 0.00278704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00114026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

CryptoTycoon Coin Profile

CTT is a coin. CryptoTycoon’s total supply is 932,004 coins and its circulating supply is 92,529 coins. CryptoTycoon’s official Twitter account is @Castweet_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

