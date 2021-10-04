Cryptrust (CTRT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,485.00

Cryptrust (CURRENCY:CTRT) traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Cryptrust has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar. Cryptrust has a total market cap of $31,226.07 and approximately $1,485.00 worth of Cryptrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptrust coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00063745 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00104360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.15 or 0.00142006 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,589.63 or 1.00388745 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,358.93 or 0.06799788 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Cryptrust’s total supply is 8,966,516,684 coins and its circulating supply is 7,092,756,485 coins. The official website for Cryptrust is cryptrust.io . Cryptrust’s official Twitter account is @cryptrustdapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

