Curate Reaches Market Cap of $22.18 Million (XCUR)

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Curate has a market capitalization of $22.18 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Curate has traded up 25.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Curate coin can now be bought for about $2.74 or 0.00005561 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Curate Coin Profile

XCUR is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,081,636 coins. Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject . The official website for Curate is curate.style . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.

