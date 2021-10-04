Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $44.48

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.48 and last traded at $44.48, with a volume of 1411 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CUBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.07.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $155.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.17 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 28.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 76.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 66,834 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 176,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,872,000 after buying an additional 46,885 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,208,000 after buying an additional 82,166 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 36.9% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 90,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 24,270 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 53.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 421,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,430,000 after acquiring an additional 145,972 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

