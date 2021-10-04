CUTcoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $334.00 (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 4th. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $28.82 million and $334.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000409 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00053169 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.02 or 0.00139884 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.87 or 0.00511114 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00016279 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00035391 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00043247 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 151,241,939 coins and its circulating supply is 147,241,939 coins. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

