CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Trading Down 4.8%

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI)’s stock price fell 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.23. 229,699 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 690,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CV Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

The company has a market cap of $25.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.37.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). CV Sciences had a negative net margin of 92.15% and a negative return on equity of 145.30%. The business had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 million. Equities analysts expect that CV Sciences, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

CV Sciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CVSI)

CV Sciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical segments. The Consumer Products segment includes manufacturing, marketing, and selling of hemp-based cannabidiol products through the PlusCBD brand.

