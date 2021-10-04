CVCoin (CVN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $110,427.00

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One CVCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $3.26 or 0.00006623 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CVCoin has a total market capitalization of $40.38 million and $110,427.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CVCoin has traded 51.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CVCoin

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

CVCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

