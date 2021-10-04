Cybg (LON:CYBG) Shares Up 0.3%

Cybg Plc (LON:CYBG) shares shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 139.95 ($1.83) and last traded at GBX 137.60 ($1.80). 2,415,334 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 3,181,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 137.15 ($1.79).

The firm has a market cap of £1.97 billion and a PE ratio of -19.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 137.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 137.60.

About Cybg (LON:CYBG)

CYBG PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

