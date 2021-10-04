CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 47.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,002 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.46% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 3,908.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 199.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTMX opened at $5.11 on Monday. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.69.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.13 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 96.67% and a negative return on equity of 68.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CTMX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

