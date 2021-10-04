D8 (NYSE:DEH) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.12

D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.12 and last traded at $12.87, with a volume of 347682 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.27.
In other D8 news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. Khosla purchased 333,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $3,333,340.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
D8 Company Profile (NYSE:DEH)
D8 Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
