D8 (NYSE:DEH) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.12

D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.12 and last traded at $12.87, with a volume of 347682 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.27.

In other D8 news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. Khosla purchased 333,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $3,333,340.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of D8 during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,487,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in D8 in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,471,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in D8 in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,017,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in D8 in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,463,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in D8 by 276.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,308,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 961,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

D8 Company Profile (NYSE:DEH)

D8 Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

