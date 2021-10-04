Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Shares Down 12.1%

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) shares traded down 12.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $70.81 and last traded at $72.00. 17,509 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 489,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.88.

DAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Danaos from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Danaos from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.76.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $146.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.96 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 146.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaos Co. will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Danaos in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Danaos by 10.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Danaos in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

