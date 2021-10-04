DAOstack (GEN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.19 Million

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 4th. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. DAOstack has a market cap of $3.19 million and $283,762.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,935.28 or 1.00055209 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00079281 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005831 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00053670 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005938 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005479 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.06 or 0.00578313 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

