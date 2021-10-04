Darden Restaurants (DRI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI) recently:

9/24/2021 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $170.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $165.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $167.00 to $171.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $165.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $157.00 to $168.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $176.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $175.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $160.00 to $172.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $155.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $152.00 to $156.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $167.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $167.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $165.00 to $178.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $150.00 to $162.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/23/2021 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $155.00 to $165.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Darden Restaurants had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

9/17/2021 – Darden Restaurants had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

8/31/2021 – Darden Restaurants was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $157.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Darden have outperformed the industry so far this year. Notably, the company has been gaining from business model enhancements and menu simplifications. This along with focus on technological enhancements with reference to online ordering, introduction of To Go capacity management and Curbside I'm Here notification, bode well. Earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up over the past 30 days, depicting analysts optimism regarding the stock growth potential. However, coronavirus related woes persists. Although the company has reopened majority of its restaurants, it is likely to witness dismal traffic due to the social-distancing protocols. We believe that the pandemic will continue to hurt traffic and sales in the near future as well.”

DRI opened at $155.96 on Monday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.34 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.65 and a 200-day moving average of $143.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 102.09%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 22,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $3,325,100.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $735,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,045,722.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,748 shares of company stock worth $22,481,444 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

