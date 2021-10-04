Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,461 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.56% of Darden Restaurants worth $106,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,139,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 262,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 226,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,063,000 after acquiring an additional 53,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 8,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total value of $999,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total value of $783,188.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,748 shares of company stock worth $22,481,444 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.13.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $155.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.87. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.34 and a 52-week high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

