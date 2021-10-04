Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DRI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $857,457.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,313,170.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $1,857,873.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,116.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,748 shares of company stock worth $22,481,444. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $155.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.87. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.34 and a twelve month high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.09%.

DRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $172.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.13.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Read More: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.