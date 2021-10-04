Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock Position Raised by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 197.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,352 shares during the quarter. Darden Restaurants comprises approximately 1.1% of Trexquant Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.07% of Darden Restaurants worth $12,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,619,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 252.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 990,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,644,000 after purchasing an additional 709,123 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 8,784.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 581,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,634,000 after purchasing an additional 588,632 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 239.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 675,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,938,000 after buying an additional 476,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 735,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,396,000 after buying an additional 405,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRI traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $155.42. 40,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,030. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.87. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.34 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.09%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DRI. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.13.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $735,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,045,722.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total transaction of $999,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,748 shares of company stock worth $22,481,444 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

