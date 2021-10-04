Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,151 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.16% of Darling Ingredients worth $17,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 5.0% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 3.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 23.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 4.7% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

DAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.92.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $765,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,094,036.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669,497.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR opened at $73.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.05. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.19 and a 1-year high of $79.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

