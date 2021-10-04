DATA (DTA) Market Capitalization Tops $3.88 Million

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 4th. DATA has a market cap of $3.88 million and $214,087.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DATA has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DATA coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,240.77 or 0.08614841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00053767 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.93 or 0.00278157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00113675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

DTA is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . The official website for DATA is data.eco . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

