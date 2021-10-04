Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) President Sells $32,535.36 in Stock

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) President Anthony Ambrose sold 5,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $32,535.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Anthony Ambrose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Anthony Ambrose sold 2,701 shares of Data I/O stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $17,340.42.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Anthony Ambrose sold 17,298 shares of Data I/O stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $97,560.72.

Shares of Data I/O stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.31. The stock had a trading volume of 24,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,040. Data I/O Co. has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $7.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average is $5.97. The firm has a market cap of $54.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAIO. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Data I/O in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Data I/O during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Data I/O by 26.6% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 14,471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Data I/O by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Data I/O by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 89,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 39,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of manual and automated security provisioning and device programming. The firm offers automated programming systems, manual programmers, and software solutions. It serves the automotive electronics, industrial controls, wireless devices, programming centers, and medical devices industries.

