David A. Dye Sells 1,000 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $35,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

David A. Dye also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

On Monday, August 16th, David A. Dye sold 400 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $13,848.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, David A. Dye sold 400 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $12,364.00.

Shares of CPSI stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.50. 100,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,512. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.73. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $37.27. The stock has a market cap of $520.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $68.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.24 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 1,848.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.