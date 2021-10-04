David C. Duffy Sells 1,667 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $79,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of QTRX traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.06. The stock had a trading volume of 239,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,420. Quanterix Co. has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $92.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.24 and a 200 day moving average of $54.84. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.88 and a beta of 1.52.
Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.59 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on QTRX. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.
Quanterix Company Profile
Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.
