Davinci Coin 1-Day Volume Tops $484,211.00 (DAC)

Davinci Coin (CURRENCY:DAC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 4th. Davinci Coin has a total market capitalization of $7.35 million and $484,211.00 worth of Davinci Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Davinci Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Davinci Coin has traded up 9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001766 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00079824 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007042 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.58 or 0.00817345 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Davinci Coin Coin Profile

Davinci Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Davinci Coin’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,478,561,025 coins. Davinci Coin’s official Twitter account is @dacash_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Davinci Coin is davinci.vision . The Reddit community for Davinci Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DavinciCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Davinci Project was created to construct an ecosystem that encompasses cultural, artistic and other various fields while linking domestic and international exchanges in the network from the private sector. “

Buying and Selling Davinci Coin

