DaVita (NYSE:DVA) and Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Critical Analysis

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) and Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DaVita and Global Cord Blood’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DaVita $11.55 billion 1.05 $773.64 million $7.26 15.94 Global Cord Blood $176.99 million 3.15 $77.57 million N/A N/A

DaVita has higher revenue and earnings than Global Cord Blood.

Volatility & Risk

DaVita has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Cord Blood has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DaVita and Global Cord Blood’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DaVita 7.47% 61.00% 5.46% Global Cord Blood 42.87% 11.81% 6.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for DaVita and Global Cord Blood, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DaVita 1 3 1 0 2.00 Global Cord Blood 0 0 0 0 N/A

DaVita presently has a consensus target price of $149.20, suggesting a potential upside of 28.95%. Given DaVita’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe DaVita is more favorable than Global Cord Blood.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.5% of DaVita shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of Global Cord Blood shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of DaVita shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DaVita beats Global Cord Blood on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc. engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives segment consist primarily of pharmacy services, disease management services, vascular access services, clinical research programs, physician services, direct primary care, end stage renal disease seamless care organizations, and comprehensive care. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants. Global Cord Blood was founded on January 17, 2008 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

