DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Sets New 1-Year High at $87.61

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $87.61 and last traded at $87.61, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.61.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DCC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

