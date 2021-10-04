Decentral Games (DG) Price Reaches $231.34 on Major Exchanges

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Decentral Games has a total market cap of $77.77 million and $786,000.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One Decentral Games coin can now be purchased for about $231.34 or 0.00485778 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00064853 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00101696 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.00140377 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,668.37 or 1.00097111 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,336.18 or 0.07005518 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games launched on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 336,155 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling Decentral Games

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentral Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

