DEEPSPACE Trading 73.6% Higher This Week (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded 73.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0477 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEEPSPACE has a total market capitalization of $2.39 million and approximately $29,952.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00063105 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.79 or 0.00099033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.86 or 0.00139765 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 62.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,212.92 or 0.99886138 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,361.04 or 0.06821819 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002632 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Coin Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,688,131 coins and its circulating supply is 50,147,889 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame

DEEPSPACE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

