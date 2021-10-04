Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Cut to $297.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $346.00 to $297.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 12.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.63.

Shares of DE stock traded down $1.30 on Monday, reaching $340.90. 6,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Deere & Company has a one year low of $215.02 and a one year high of $400.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $364.22 and a 200-day moving average of $363.17. The company has a market cap of $105.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. 67.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

