DeFi Yield Protocol Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $593,232.00 (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. In the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000818 BTC on exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $5.59 million and approximately $593,232.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00063502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.17 or 0.00105912 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.49 or 0.00141081 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,381.31 or 1.00258882 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 48.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,377.94 or 0.06858240 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002684 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol launched on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,861,997 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.