Define (DFA) 1-Day Volume Tops $80.37 Million

Define (CURRENCY:DFA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 4th. Define has a market cap of $68.40 million and approximately $80.37 million worth of Define was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Define coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.64 or 0.00003348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Define has traded 51.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Define alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00063418 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00098616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $68.77 or 0.00140612 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 67% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,866.05 or 0.99914124 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,365.42 or 0.06881124 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Define Coin Profile

Define’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,770,833 coins. Define’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform

Define Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Define directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Define should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Define using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Define Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Define and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.