Defis Network Price Up 13.2% Over Last 7 Days (DFS)

Defis Network (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One Defis Network coin can now be bought for about $3.64 or 0.00007389 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Defis Network has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. Defis Network has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $106,563.00 worth of Defis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,240.77 or 0.08614841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00053767 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.93 or 0.00278157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00113675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Defis Network Coin Profile

Defis Network (DFS) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Defis Network’s total supply is 1,415,428 coins and its circulating supply is 370,848 coins. Defis Network’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Defis Network is www.defis.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Users can play DFS games, invest their winnings, and withdraw them quickly to exchanges without facing bots, insider gaming, unfair play or other issues that the current DFS markets face today. DFS feature its own network of unique games exclusively found on Digital Fantasy Sports that no other site has. Instead of complicated verification processes, DFS users can sign up for an online wallet just by using their email. We don’t have any limitations on countries, territories, or nationalities. Everyone can play. With the development and attractions of the cryptocurrency technology, a lot can be done to benefit the players and fans- bringing them more earnings, better cashing out systems as well as more fantasy games. Digital Fantasy Sports has created an ER20 token called DFS that provides a simple secure interface between the players and the league action that they love. DFS is used as an in-game currency on our Digital Fantasy Sports Network creating a transparent network based on Blockchain and Smart Contract technology. “

Defis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Defis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Defis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Defis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

