DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) One Day Volume Hits $123,629.00

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. DeFiSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for approximately $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00063226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.67 or 0.00108806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.22 or 0.00144399 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 57.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,391.53 or 1.00140586 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,372.56 or 0.06837808 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002737 BTC.

About DeFiSocial Gaming

DeFiSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official message board is defisocial.medium.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official website is dfsocial.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFiSocial Gaming

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiSocial Gaming should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFiSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

