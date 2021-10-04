Dego Finance Price Reaches $8.14 on Exchanges (DEGO)

Dego Finance (CURRENCY:DEGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Dego Finance coin can now be purchased for $8.14 or 0.00016634 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dego Finance has a market capitalization of $70.02 million and $25.22 million worth of Dego Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dego Finance has traded 26.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dego Finance Coin Profile

Dego Finance is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. Dego Finance’s total supply is 8,607,383 coins. Dego Finance’s official Twitter account is @dego_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dego Finance is dego.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DEGO adopts a modular combination design concept. Modularity refers to the combination of various elements of the product to form a subsystem with specific functions. We combine this subsystem as a universal module with other modules to create a new system with multiple functions and performance. In short words, each product can be regarded as a module. After a combination of different modules, a new product comes out, thereby achieving the effect of 1+1>2. LEGO bricks are the best example and inspiration for those modules. Every brick is plain and ordinary, but it generates endless possibilities when putting together. DEGO equals to LEGO in the DeFi world. Each DeFi protocol as a brick, It could be the stable coin(DAI), flash Loans(Aave, Compound), DEX exchanges(Uniswap and Balancer), derivatives( Synthetix), insurances (Nexus Mutual). Around these underlying protocols, we will build a new dapp to enhance the value of the DeFi, create diversified investment portfolios and generate substantial financial returns for users, and become the entrance to the future of financial services. “

Dego Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dego Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dego Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dego Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

