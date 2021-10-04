Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.03

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.03 and last traded at $48.01, with a volume of 304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.31. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 2.91.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $168.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.05 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 27.59% and a negative return on equity of 151.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is presently 89.95%.

In other news, CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,966.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total value of $44,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 847.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. 10.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile (NYSE:DKL)

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

