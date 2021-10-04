DeltaChain (DELTA) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. In the last week, DeltaChain has traded down 81.5% against the U.S. dollar. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaChain coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeltaChain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.79 or 0.00619580 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000197 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000073 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001093 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $469.11 or 0.00950495 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DeltaChain (CRYPTO:DELTA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech . The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.