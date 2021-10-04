Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Gap Up to $1.51

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.51, but opened at $1.56. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 272,873 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DNN. TheStreet raised shares of Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.10 to C$2.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective (up from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.26.

The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.50 and a beta of 2.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the second quarter valued at about $882,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 1,594.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 119,628 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 21.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denison Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

