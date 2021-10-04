Deri Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.94 Million (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.19 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Deri Protocol has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00063418 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00098616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.77 or 0.00140612 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 67% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,866.05 or 0.99914124 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,365.42 or 0.06881124 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol launched on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deri Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deri Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

