Dero Price Reaches $22.78 on Major Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Dero has a total market capitalization of $248.37 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $22.78 or 0.00046242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dero has traded up 27.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,252.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,392.49 or 0.06888000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.38 or 0.00341882 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $554.50 or 0.01125835 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00108824 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $262.48 or 0.00532935 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.28 or 0.00410706 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.95 or 0.00296330 BTC.

Dero Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,905,153 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dero is dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

