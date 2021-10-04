Desjardins Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Pure Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:PGM)

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:PGM) – Research analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pure Gold Mining in a report released on Wednesday, September 29th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.02). Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Pure Gold Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01).

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Pure Gold Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Haywood Securities cut their price objective on shares of Pure Gold Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.30 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.16.

Shares of PGM stock opened at C$0.87 on Monday. Pure Gold Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.81 and a 12-month high of C$3.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$378.95 million and a P/E ratio of -11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.34.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

