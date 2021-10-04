Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,376 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.65% of FARO Technologies worth $9,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FARO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,252,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $281,599,000 after buying an additional 377,408 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 326.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 91,661 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,935,000 after buying an additional 70,169 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 122,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,622,000 after buying an additional 65,069 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 172,122 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,386,000 after buying an additional 54,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,778,000. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of FARO stock opened at $67.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.53. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $97.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.72 and a beta of 1.33.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. FARO Technologies had a net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $82.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

