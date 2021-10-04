Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 58,249 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,249 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.10% of Denali Therapeutics worth $9,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,147,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,416 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,957,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,802,000 after acquiring an additional 555,243 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,183,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,389,000 after acquiring an additional 242,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,564,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,830,000 after acquiring an additional 188,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

DNLI stock opened at $50.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.79 and a beta of 1.88. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.31 and a 12 month high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $22.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 292.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DNLI. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

In related news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $522,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $108,506.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,558 shares of company stock valued at $4,089,797. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

