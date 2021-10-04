Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY)

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SAEYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Shop Apotheke Europe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

SAEYY remained flat at $$15.21 on Monday. 58 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.75.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

