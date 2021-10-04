Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Trading 0.7% Higher

Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) shares rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €17.95 ($21.12) and last traded at €17.76 ($20.89). Approximately 268,446 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 222,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at €17.63 ($20.74).

DEQ has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €19.40 ($22.82).

Get Deutsche EuroShop alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €19.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €19.35.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche EuroShop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche EuroShop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.